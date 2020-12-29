SENIOR STUDS: The Citadel’s Hayden Brown, Kaiden Rice and Tyler Moffe have combined to account for 47 percent of all Bulldogs scoring this season.MIGHTY MILLER: Isaiah Miller has connected on 16.7 percent of the 12 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 73.1 percent of his foul shots this season.
PERFECT WHEN: UNC Greensboro is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 70 points or fewer. The Spartans are 0-3 when opponents score more than 70.
STREAK SCORING: The Citadel has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 93.2 points while giving up 63.7.
DID YOU KNOW: The Citadel is ranked ninth among all Division I teams with an average of 92.9 points per game.
