Western Carolina (7-21, 4-11) vs. UNC Greensboro (22-5, 11-3)

Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Western Carolina. In its last six wins against the Catamounts, UNC Greensboro has won by an average of 14 points. Western Carolina’s last win in the series came on Jan. 11, 2016, an 83-77 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller has averaged 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.9 steals while Francis Alonso has put up 16.4 points. For the Catamounts, Carlos Dotson has averaged 13 points and 9.4 rebounds while Onno Steger has put up 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds.

MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 31.1 percent of the 61 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 17 over his last five games. He’s also converted 54.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Carolina is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 7-6 when scoring at least 69.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: UNC Greensboro’s Alonso has attempted 194 3-pointers and connected on 37.1 percent of them, and is 8 of 21 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.9 percent of all possessions, which is the sixth-highest rate in the country. Western Carolina has turned the ball over on 26.2 percent of its possessions (ranked 353rd among Division I teams).

