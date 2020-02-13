SUPER SENIORS: UNC Greensboro’s Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have combined to account for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 47 percent of all Spartans points over the last five games.

KEY FACILITATOR: Djordje Dimitrijevic has had his hand in 42 percent of all Mercer field goals over the last three games. Dimitrijevic has 14 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Mercer is 0-10 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 13-3 when it scores at least 68.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Spartans. Mercer has 39 assists on 64 field goals (60.9 percent) across its previous three outings while UNC Greensboro has assists on 42 of 97 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UNC Greensboro defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.3 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Spartans third among Division I teams. The Mercer offense has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Bears 308th, nationally).

