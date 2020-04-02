White had served as chairman this year before the tournament was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kentucky athletics director and committee member Mitch Barnhart will serve as chairman for the 2020-21 season.
Additionally, Toledo athletics director Mike O’Brien will remain on the committee through the 2022 tournament. He joined in September 2018, though he was originally on a two-year appointment.
___
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.