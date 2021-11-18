Boo Buie had 11 points and five assists for Northwestern. Robbie Beran added 10 points. The Wildcats shot 53% (29 of 55) from the field and made 10 of their 20 3-point attempts.
Devon Dunn and Ibrahim Wattara scored 12 points apiece for Fairleigh-Dickinson (0-2).
The Wildcats had a double-digit lead five minutes into the game and built a 40-20 halftime advantage. Casey Simmons’ 3-pointer stretched the lead to 32 points with about five minutes left.
Northwestern ended a four-game homestand and will travel to Newark, New Jersey and face Providence on Monday in the Legends Classic.
Fairleigh-Dickinson plays at St. John’s on Saturday.
