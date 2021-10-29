Niko Vangarelli scored the first two touchdowns of his career — on runs from the 3 and the 1 — Jeremiah Tyler scored on a 36-yard fumble recovery, Smith threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Carson Bobo and Jeffrey Sexton added a pair of field goals.
Smith completed 15 of 22 passes for 191 yards and a touchdown.
Cornell (1-6, 0-4) began the game with three turnovers — downs, fumble, interception — and trailed 21-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.
Jameson Wang lofted a 19-yard pass caught by Alex Kuzy over his shoulder while crossing the goal line to get Cornell on the board after a 10-play, 79-yard drive. Scott Lees added a 36-yard, first-half field goal.
Richie Kenney — 19-of-37 passing for 256 yards — completed a 28-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Glover in the fourth quarter for Cornell.
___
