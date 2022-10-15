Undefeated Weber State beats Portland State 42-7

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bronson Barron threw three touchdown passes and Weber State defeated Portland State 42-7 on Saturday for the Wildcats’ eighth straight win.
Portland State avoided a shutout with Dante Chachere’s 12-yard touchdown pass to Mataio Talalemotu with 6:18 to go. Those were the first points Weber State (6-0, 3-0 Big Sky Conference), ranked sixth in the FCS coaches poll, has given up in the fourth quarter this season.
Barron threw scoring passes to Haze Hadley, Hayden Meacham and a 55-yarder to Jacob Sharp. Dontae McMillan, Damon Bankston and Steven Shoats-Thomas added rushing touchdowns. Brown threw for 274 yards and was intercepted once.
Chachere threw for 167 yards with an interception for the Vikings (2-4, 1-2).
Weber State outgained Portland State 553-236.
