UNH gets first win in 23 trips to Boston College

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Clarence O. Daniels II scored a career-high 34 points, Nazim Derry hit a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left in overtime and New Hampshire beat Boston College 74-71 on Tuesday night for its first road win in the series. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight New Hampshire (3-5) ended a 15-game losing streak in the series and won for the first time in 23 tries at Boston College (5-5). The Eagles are now 0-2 against the America East Conference this year — against the teams picked seventh and ninth in the preseason poll.

The Eagles jumped out to a five-point lead with 2:50 to play in the extra period. Nick Johnson answered for New Hampshire with two free throws and a three-point play to tie it at 71-all. Mason Madsen and Jaeden Zackery each missed a 3 to end it.

Daniels had surpassed his previous best by the end of the first half with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting. He also grabbed 14 rebounds for his third straight game with a double-double and fifth of the season. Johnson finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and 9-of-11 shooting from the line.

DeMarr Langford Jr., Prince Aligbe and Devin McGlockton scored 10 points apiece for Boston College. T.J. Bickerstaff added nine points and 10 rebounds.

New Hampshire opened the second half on a 19-10 surge for a 54-45 lead. Daniels scored seven points during the stretch. BC answered with a 12-3 run to knot it at 57 with 3:14 remaining in regulation.

New Hampshire is at St. John’s on Saturday. Boston College will look to end a three-game skid when it faces Villanova in the Never Forget Classic at Newark, N.J. on Saturday.

