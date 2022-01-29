The specific nature of the allegation was not disclosed.
Bennett told the Albany Times Union that it was his decision to resign and that he was not threatened with dismissal.
“Did I make mistakes? Absolutely,” Bennett said on a Zoom call. “I’m far from perfect. I understand that. I always held myself accountable. I’d like to think that it wasn’t all bad.”
Bennett, who also served as an assistant at Union, had a record of 194-134-45 in 11 seasons and guided the Dutchmen to two Frozen Fours and three ECAC Hockey tournament titles.
“Sad day, difficult day,” McLaughlin told the newspaper. “Rick’s been a part of Union hockey for 17 years.” ___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports