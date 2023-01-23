UNLV and Wyoming face off in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Wyoming Cowboys (6-13, 1-6 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (12-7, 1-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Elijah Harkless and the UNLV Rebels host Noah Reynolds and the Wyoming Cowboys. The Rebels have gone 6-4 at home. UNLV is third in the MWC scoring 75.9 points while shooting 44.4% from the field.

The Cowboys have gone 1-6 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is ninth in the MWC with 6.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Thompson averaging 1.3.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harkless is averaging 16.4 points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Reynolds is averaging 15.1 points for the Cowboys. Xavier Dusell is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 66.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

