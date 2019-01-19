LAS VEGAS — Joel Ntambwe scored 16 points and Noah Robotham added 13 and UNLV trounced San Jose State 94-56 on Saturday and in the process secured an NCAA record.

Robotham’s 3-pointer a minute-and-a-half in set an NCAA record as the Rebels now have registered a made 3 in 1,056 straight games. And they didn’t stop there, hitting 15 3s for the game.

The Rebels were 9 of 18 from beyond the 3-point line and 18 of 34 overall from the field before halftime. San Jose State was 1 of 7 behind the arc at intermission. UNLV (10-7, 4-1 Mountain West Conference) led 46-25 at halftime and continued its onslaught in the second starting with a 20-6 run pushing the advantage to 66-31 with 13:41 remaining. UNLV finished with 15-made 3s.

UNLV is off to its best conference start in seven years.

San Jose State (3-14, 0-5) now has dropped eight straight games. Michael Steadman led the Spartans with 14 points and seven rebounds.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.