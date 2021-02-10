SCORING THRESHOLDS: UNLV is 0-9 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Boise State is a perfect 13-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points and has averaged 73 points per game over its last three.
STREAK STATS: UNLV has dropped its last four road games, scoring 68.3 points and allowing 79.5 points during those contests. Boise State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 79 points while giving up 56.
DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked first among MWC teams with an average of 78.4 points per game.
