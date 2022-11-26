UNLV claims cannon, holds off Nevada late for 27-22 win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LAS VEGAS — Johnathan Baldwin broke up a Nate Cox fourth-down pass on the final play of the game to preserve UNLV’s 27-22 win over rival Nevada on Saturday to claim the Fremont Cannon in the annual rivalry game. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It was the first collegiate game played at Allegiant Stadium — home of the NFL’s Raiders.

Nick Williams pulled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Harrison Bailey with 6:45 left in the game to stake the Rebels to a 27-16 lead, but Nevada rallied. Cox drove the Wolf Pack 75 yards in 12 plays, cutting the deficit to 27-22 when Toa Taua punched in from a yard out with 2:28 left.

UNLV was unable to move the ball and punted with 2:05 left and Cox engineered a drive that set up a third-and-1 at the UNLV 5-yard line. Cox threw incomplete on third down and his pass for Jamaal Bell on fourth down was well defended.

Advertisement

Bailey was 16 of 27 for 209 yards and two touchdowns with an interception to lead the Rebels (5-7, 3-5 Mountain West). Williams had five catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Kyle Williams added four catches for 76 yards and a score.

Cox completed 27 of 44 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown, but had two second-half interceptions for the Wolf Pack (2-10, 0-8). Taua carried 29 times for 144 yards and a touchdown.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

GiftOutline Gift Article