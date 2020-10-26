UNLV is limited to 3% of the stadium’s capacity, about 2,000 spectators.
Fans attending the game must be screened upon entry and will be required to wear face coverings and maintain social distancing. The approval is strictly for UNLV’s first two home games at Allegiant Stadium. The school said plans must be resubmitted for any games after that.
“This is a big deal for the community, this is a big deal for the two cities, this is a big deal for the university, the alumni,” UNLV first-year coach Marcus Arroyo said.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.