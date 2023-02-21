UNLV freshman football player Ryan Keeler dies

LAS VEGAS — UNLV defensive lineman Ryan Keeler died Monday at 20, the university announced.
Keeler, who is from Chicago, transferred to UNLV from Rutgers last year. He played in seven games as a redshirt freshman this past season, and he made eight tackles and a sack.
Keeler, who made the academic All-Mountain West team, had a 3.80 GPA.
“Words are hard to come by this evening as we grieve the sudden and tragic loss of UNLV student-athlete Ryan Keeler,” UNLV President Keith Whitfield said in a statement. “My sincere condolences are with Ryan’s family, friends, loved ones, and teammates during this very difficult time.”
