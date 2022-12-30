UNLV hosts San Diego State following Bradley's 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

San Diego State Aztecs (10-3, 1-0 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (11-2, 0-1 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays the UNLV Rebels after Matt Bradley scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 71-55 victory over the Air Force Falcons. The Rebels are 6-1 in home games. UNLV is third in the MWC scoring 77.7 points while shooting 44.8% from the field.

The Aztecs are 1-0 against conference opponents. San Diego State is seventh in the MWC with 14.0 assists per game led by Darrion Trammell averaging 3.8.

The Rebels and Aztecs meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Harkless is averaging 15.8 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Trammell is averaging 12.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

