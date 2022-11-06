UNLV hosts Southern to tip off season

Southern Jaguars at UNLV Rebels
Las Vegas; Monday, 10:15 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -12; over/under is 137
BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels start the season at home against the Southern Jaguars.
UNLV went 18-14 overall a season ago while going 12-4 at home. The Rebels gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 18.1 fouls last season.
Southern went 11-6 in SWAC play and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 13.0 assists per game on 24.7 made field goals last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.