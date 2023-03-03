Lucas and Nevada host UNLV

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNLV Rebels (17-12, 6-11 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (22-8, 12-5 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nevada faces the UNLV Rebels after Jarod Lucas scored 24 points in Nevada’s 80-71 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys. The Wolf Pack are 14-0 on their home court. Nevada is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rebels have gone 6-11 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas is averaging 16.7 points for the Wolf Pack. Will Baker is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Luis Rodriguez is averaging 10.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Rebels. Justin Webster is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article