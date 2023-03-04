UNLV visits Nevada following Harkless' 20-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNLV Rebels (17-12, 6-11 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (22-8, 12-5 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nevada -8; over/under is 142 BOTTOM LINE: UNLV plays the Nevada Wolf Pack after Elijah Harkless scored 20 points in UNLV’s 91-66 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Wolf Pack are 14-0 in home games. Nevada is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels are 6-11 in conference play. UNLV is sixth in the MWC with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Luis Rodriguez averaging 5.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenan Blackshear is averaging 14.2 points, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

Harkless is shooting 41.1% and averaging 18.4 points for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

