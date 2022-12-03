UNLV plays San Diego following Jones' 20-point game

UNLV Rebels (7-0) at San Diego Toreros (5-3)
The Rebels play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. UNLV ranks second in the MWC giving up 57.7 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for San Diego.
Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 14.1 points for UNLV.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.