UNLV plays San Diego following Jones' 20-point game

UNLV Rebels (7-0) at San Diego Toreros (5-3) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNLV takes on the San Diego Toreros after Karl Jones scored 20 points in UNLV's 126-54 victory against the Life Pacific Warriors. The Toreros have gone 5-1 in home games. San Diego has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rebels play their first true road game after going 7-0 to start the season. UNLV ranks second in the MWC giving up 57.7 points while holding opponents to 37.0% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jase Townsend is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Toreros. Seikou Sisoho Jawara is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers for San Diego.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.9 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 14.1 points for UNLV.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

