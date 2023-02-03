UNLV Rebels play the Fresno State Bulldogs on 3-game win streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fresno State Bulldogs (7-14, 3-7 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (15-7, 4-6 MWC) Las Vegas; Friday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -10; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: UNLV is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Fresno State. The Rebels are 8-4 in home games. UNLV ranks ninth in the MWC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Elijah Harkless averaging 4.2.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-7 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 5-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Rebels. Harkless is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.

Anthony Holland is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 6.5 points. Isaih Moore is shooting 53.8% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 59.6 points, 26.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article