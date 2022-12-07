UNLV Rebels take on the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-2) vs. UNLV Rebels (8-0)
The Rainbow Warriors have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Hawaii is fifth in the Big West with 13.9 assists per game led by Noel Coleman averaging 3.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Rebels. Elijah Harkless is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers for UNLV.
Coleman is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Bernardo da Silva is averaging 11.4 points for Hawaii.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.