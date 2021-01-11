OFFENSIVE THREAT: Hamilton has made or assisted on 44 percent of all UNLV field goals over the last five games. Hamilton has accounted for 44 field goals and 17 assists in those games.
DID YOU KNOW: UNLV went 5-8 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last year. The Runnin’ Rebels offense put up 67.2 points per matchup across those 13 contests.
