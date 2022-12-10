UNLV squares off against Washington State

Washington State Cougars (4-4, 0-2 Pac-12) vs. UNLV Rebels (9-0)
The Cougars are 4-2 in non-conference play. Washington State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 4.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is shooting 51.3% and averaging 14.4 points for the Rebels. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 9.4 points for UNLV.
TJ Bamba is shooting 48.9% and averaging 16.3 points for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 14.3 points for Washington State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.