The Cowboys have gone 12-4 against MWC opponents. Wyoming averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.
The Rebels and Cowboys square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Royce Hamm Jr. is averaging 8.4 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Rebels. Hamilton is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.
Graham Ike is shooting 52.9% and averaging 20.3 points for the Cowboys. Drake Jeffries is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wyoming.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.
Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.