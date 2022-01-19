The Rebels are 2-2 in MWC play. UNLV is sixth in the MWC scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.
The Falcons and Rebels match up Thursday for the first time in MWC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: A.J. Walker is shooting 50.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Falcons. Ethan Taylor is averaging 6.0 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.
Bryce Hamilton averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for UNLV.
LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 24.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.
Rebels: 6-4, averaging 75.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.