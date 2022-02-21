The Rebels are 8-6 against conference opponents. UNLV scores 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.
The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Rebels won the last meeting 69-58 on Feb. 2. Hamilton scored 17 points to help lead the Rebels to the win.
TOP PERFORMERS: Will Baker is averaging 12 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nevada.
Hamilton is scoring 21.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Rebels. Jordan McCabe is averaging 5.5 points and 1.3 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games for UNLV.
LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.
Rebels: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.
