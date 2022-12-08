UNLV wins 77-62 against Hawaii

HENDERSON, Nev. — Luis Rodriguez’s 18 points helped UNLV defeat Hawaii 77-62 on Wednesday.
The Rainbow Warriors (5-3) were led in scoring by Kamaka Hepa, who finished with 15 points and six rebounds. Beon Riley added 12 points and eight rebounds for Hawaii. Bernardo da Silva also had nine points and three blocks.
UNLV led Hawaii 41-22 at the half, with Gilbert (nine points) their high scorer before the break.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.