Thomas spent the past three seasons as Baylor’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He followed Bears coach Matt Rhule to Waco after a two-year stint as an assistant at Temple.
Thomas previously spent seven seasons in the NFL, serving three years as quarterbacks coach after a four-year stint as an offensive assistant. He also had stints with the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and Midwestern State.
Arroyo, formerly Oregon’s offensive coordinator, was hired on Dec. 11 to replace Tony Sanchez, who was fired after five seasons.
UNLV went 4-8 last season.
