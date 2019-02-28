New Orleans (16-11, 11-5) vs. Nicholls State (12-16, 5-10)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans seeks revenge on Nicholls State after dropping the first matchup in New Orleans. The teams last went at it on Feb. 9, when New Orleans made just four 3-pointers on 17 attempts while the Colonels hit 12 of 25 behind the arc en route to a 64-63 victory.

TEAM LEADERS: The Privateers are led by Bryson Robinson and Gerrale Gates. Robinson is averaging 11.3 points while Gates is putting up nine points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Colonels have been anchored by seniors Jeremiah Jefferson and Gavin Peppers, who are averaging 16.3 and 14.3 points, respectively.

BRILLIANT BRYSON: Robinson has connected on 37 percent of the 146 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: New Orleans has won its last three road games, scoring 67.3 points, while allowing 58.7 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Privateers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Colonels. Nicholls State has 52 assists on 87 field goals (59.8 percent) over its past three outings while New Orleans has assists on 46 of 72 field goals (63.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: New Orleans has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.6 percent of all possessions this year, the second-highest rate among all Division I teams.

