TWO STREAKS: New Orleans has dropped its last three road games, scoring 61.3 points and allowing 81.7 points during those contests. LSU is on a three-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 90 points while giving up 54.7.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Privateers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. LSU has 37 assists on 89 field goals (41.6 percent) across its previous three matchups while New Orleans has assists on 40 of 87 field goals (46 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked second among SEC teams with an average of 89 points per game.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.