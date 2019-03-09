NATCHITOCHES, La. — Thatch Unruh had 30 points as Central Arkansas beat Northwestern State 70-63 on Saturday.

Unruh shot 5 for 6 from deep.

Hayden Koval had 12 points for Central Arkansas (13-18, 8-10 Southland Conference). DeAndre Jones added six rebounds. Eddy Kayouloud had six points and 10 rebounds for the visitors.

Ishmael Lane had 18 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks for the Demons (11-20, 6-12). LaTerrance Reed added 13 points. Malik Metoyer had 11 points.

The Bears leveled the season series against the Demons with the win. Northwestern State defeated Central Arkansas 80-75 on Feb. 2.

