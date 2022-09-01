Upon Further Review: Gamecocks live mascot back to old name

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Upon further review, South Carolina’s live, crowing mascot will go back to his old name, “Sir Big Spur.”
In a statement, the school said the two families and South Carolina administrators talked and found a solution in the best interest of the university while respecting the wishes of both families.
South Carolina deputy athletic director Eric Nichols said keeping the old name was always first choice. “We are pleased we are starting the season with the same name as in years past,” he said.
“Sir Big Spur” will be on the sidelines Saturday night as South Carolina hosts Georgia State to start the season.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF