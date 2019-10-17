Catchings was the consensus national freshman of the year during the 1997-98 season when she helped Tennessee go 39-0 and win the national championship. She later played 16 seasons with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever and won gold medals with the U.S. Olympic team in 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016.
She has a master’s degree in sports studies from Tennessee and has started the Catch The Stars Foundation, which promotes fitness, literacy and youth development in helping disadvantaged youths achieve their dreams.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD