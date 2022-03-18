The Trojans are 14-6 against Pac-12 opponents. USC scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Hurricanes are 14-6 against ACC teams. Miami has a 6-4 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Mobley is averaging 14.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Kameron McGusty is shooting 47.9% and averaging 17.5 points for the Hurricanes. Charlie Moore is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 64.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 1.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Hurricanes: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 28.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

