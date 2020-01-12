Chris Smith scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Jalen Hill added 14 points for UCLA (8-8, 1-2), which never got a sustained run going in front of 13,659, their first sellout and most spirited crowd of the season.

After being limited to six points in the first half, Rakocevic contributed to a dominant stretch when the Trojans extended their lead to double digits for the first time. He twice had back-to-back baskets, including a dunk, before Mathews hit a 3-pointer that gave USC a 58-44 lead.

UCLA stepped up its defense over the final four minutes, going to a full-court press and man-to-man, but the Trojans were undeterred. Anderson passed along the baseline to Daniel Utomi in the left corner and he connected on a 3-pointer for a 66-57 lead.

Mathews hit a 3-pointer under pressure for a 71-61 lead.

The Bruins went 13 of 18 from the free throw line in the second half, when they were 9 of 25 from the field in front of former UCLA greats Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Sidney Wicks, Jamaal Wilkes and Earl Watson.

The Trojans led by as many as five points in the first half when the Bruins were ahead just once.

BIG PICTURE

USC: The Trojans went 2-1 on the road to open league play and showed poise under late pressure by the Bruins.

UCLA: The Bruins have lost five of six and are mired near the bottom of the Pac-12. They lack a big-time scorer and continue to have to rely on a variety of players for offense.

UP NEXT

USC: Hosts California on Thursday after three straight road games to open Pac-12 play.

UCLA: Hosts Stanford on Wednesday in the middle of a three-game homestand.

