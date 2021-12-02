Several seniors on both teams have another year of eligibility remaining due to the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, though not everyone is expected to use it. Among those still debating whether to come back for Cal are quarterback Chase Garbers, wide receiver Nikko Remigio and linebacker Kuony Deng. “I haven’t thought about it too much,” said Garbers, who leads the Pac-12 in total offense. “I’m open to returning to college football or leaving. We’ll just see what happens after this season and the next couple of weeks.”