LOS ANGELES — Southern California guard Kevin Porter Jr. has been suspended indefinitely.

Coach Andy Enfield made the decision because of an unspecified conduct issue involving the guard on the team’s weekend trip to Oregon.

Porter posted on Twitter that speculation that he will not finish the season with the Trojans and accusations about him “are all false.” He did not share any specific details.

Porter scored five points and played 25 minutes in USC’s 79-74 overtime loss at Oregon State on Thursday. He didn’t play in an 81-60 loss at Oregon on Sunday. The Trojans are 9-8 and 2-2 in the Pac-12.

Porter recently returned to the lineup after being sidelined for six weeks while he recovered from a thigh bruise. He is averaging 11.5 points in four games this season. The 6-foot-6 guard from South Seattle, Washington, is projected to be an NBA lottery pick.

The Trojans were already short-handed after Enfield suspended Jordan Usher indefinitely for an undisclosed conduct issue on Dec. 31. Usher then transferred to Georgia Tech.

