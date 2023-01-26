USC faces No. 8 UCLA, aims for 7th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCLA Bruins (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: USC -5; over/under is 131 BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts No. 8 UCLA trying to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Trojans have gone 9-1 in home games. USC is eighth in the Pac-12 with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Morgan averaging 2.0.

The Bruins have gone 8-1 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA is 16-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

Tyger Campbell is averaging 13.8 points and 4.5 assists for the Bruins. Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

