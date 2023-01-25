USC faces No. 8 UCLA, seeks 7th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UCLA Bruins (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: USC will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Trojans play No. 8 UCLA. The Trojans have gone 9-1 in home games. USC ranks seventh in the Pac-12 with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Tre White averaging 5.5.

The Bruins are 8-1 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article