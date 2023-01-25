USC faces No. 8 UCLA, seeks 7th straight home win

UCLA Bruins (17-3, 8-1 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (14-6, 6-3 Pac-12)
The Bruins are 8-1 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA ranks second in the Pac-12 shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 43.3% and averaging 15.6 points for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for USC.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. is averaging 16.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bruins. David Singleton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCLA.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.
Bruins: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.