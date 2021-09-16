USC holds a 60-10-4 advantage in the series with Washington State, but is just 3-2 in matchups since 2013. The Trojans’ last visit to Pullman was also rather forgettable. Ranked No. 5, USC lost to then-No. 16 Washington State 30-27 in 2017. It was the Cougars’ first win over a top-five opponent in 25 years and was clinched when Jahad Woods — who will be on the field Saturday for Washington State — forced a fumble by Sam Darnold that was recovered by the Cougars in the closing seconds.