USC faces Washington State following Ellis' 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

USC Trojans (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-9, 0-3 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -1.5; over/under is 133.5 BOTTOM LINE: USC plays the Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 27 points in USC’s 80-67 victory over the Washington Huskies. The Cougars have gone 3-2 in home games. Washington State is 4-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trojans are 3-0 in conference games. USC ranks ninth in the Pac-12 with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Morgan averaging 2.1.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Powell is averaging 10.1 points and 3.2 assists for the Cougars.

Ellis is shooting 44.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Trojans.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article