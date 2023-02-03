USC hosts Brooks and Washington

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (16-6, 8-3 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the USC Trojans after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 23 points in Washington’s 70-61 loss to the UCLA Bruins. The Trojans have gone 11-1 at home. USC is ninth in the Pac-12 in rebounding averaging 32.0 rebounds. Drew Peterson leads the Trojans with 6.5 boards.

The Huskies are 5-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is 3-2 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is averaging 16.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Keyon Menifield is averaging 8.8 points for the Huskies. Brooks is averaging 18.4 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

