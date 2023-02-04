USC hosts Brooks and Washington

Washington Huskies (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (16-6, 8-3 Pac-12)
The Huskies have gone 5-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 scoring 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Brooks averaging 8.1.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trojans. Boogie Ellis is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for USC.
Brooks is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.
Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.