USC hosts Long Beach State following Murray's 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Long Beach State Beach (4-5) at USC Trojans (7-3, 2-0 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the USC Trojans after Joel Murray scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 76-74 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. The Trojans are 5-1 in home games. USC is ninth in the Pac-12 with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Morgan averaging 2.5.

The Beach have gone 1-3 away from home. Long Beach State ranks seventh in the Big West with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 5.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 14.4 points. Drew Peterson is shooting 45.3% and averaging 13.8 points for USC.

Murray is averaging 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Beach. Marcus Tsohonis is averaging 12.4 points for Long Beach State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article