LONG-RANGE THREAT: Stanford’s Delaire has attempted 33 3-pointers and has connected on 33.3 percent of them.
ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Cardinal have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Trojans. Southern California has an assist on 46 of 88 field goals (52.3 percent) across its previous three games while Stanford has assists on 52 of 92 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Southern California has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.3 percent this year. That figure is ranked eighth in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Stanford stands at just 25.3 percent (ranked 254th).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.