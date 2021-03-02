WINLESS WHEN: Southern California is 0-5 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 19-1 when it scores at least 63.
PERFECT WHEN: The Trojans are 16-0 when at least three of their players score 10 or more points and 3-6 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Cardinal are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 6-11 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.
DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is ranked seventh among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.9 percent. The Trojans have averaged 12.8 offensive boards per game and 14 per game over their last five games.
