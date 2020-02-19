FAB FRESHMEN: Southern California has relied heavily on its freshmen. Onyeka Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Isaiah Mobley and Ethan Anderson have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 49 percent of all Trojans points over the team’s last five games.

AD

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: McKinley Wright IV has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. Wright has accounted for 12 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

AD

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Southern California is 12-0 when it limits opponents to 65 or fewer points, and 7-7 when opposing teams exceed 65 points. Colorado is 17-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 3-6 whenever teams score more than 67 on the Buffaloes.

STREAK STATS: Colorado has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 79.4 points while giving up 61.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has made 7.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Pac-12 teams. The Buffaloes have averaged 9.2 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com