Southern California (15-13, 8-7) vs. UCLA (15-13, 8-7)

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA seeks revenge on Southern California after dropping the first matchup in Los Angeles. The teams last met on Jan. 19, when the Trojans outshot UCLA from the field 46.9 percent to 40.8 percent and hit seven more 3-pointers en route to a 13-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Southern California’s Bennie Boatwright, Derryck Thornton and Shaqquan Aaron have collectively scored 44 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Trojans scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Jaylen Hands has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all UCLA field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 20 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Southern California is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 65.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Trojans have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bruins. UCLA has an assist on 38 of 75 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Southern California has assists on 58 of 84 field goals (69 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is rated second among Pac-12 teams with an average of 78.1 points per game.

