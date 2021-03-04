TEAM LEADERSHIP: The versatile Evan Mobley is averaging 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.8 blocks to lead the way for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is also a key contributor, putting up 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Bruins have been led by Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is averaging 11.8 points and six rebounds.JUMPING FOR JAIME: Jaquez has connected on 38.2 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65 percent of his foul shots this season.
SIGNIFICANCE OF 62: Southern California is 0-5 when its offense scores 62 points or fewer. UCLA is a perfect 11-0 when it holds opponents to 62 or fewer points.
STREAK SCORING: UCLA has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 75.1 points while giving up 62.2.
TENACIOUS TROJANS: Southern California has held opposing teams to 38.7 percent shooting from the field this year, the sixth-lowest percentage among all Division I teams.
